The left, particularly in academia, continues its drive to eradicate the traditional meaning of the word woman from the lexicon.
Johns Hopkins Medical School recently tried to redefine lesbian as “a non-man attracted to non-men,” implying there are two sexes called men and non-men.
At the University of Cincinnati a professor in the Department of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies failed a student for using the term “biological women” on her project researching the changes female athletes have experienced throughout history, and sharing how “these rights and opportunities are being threatened by allowing men to compete in women’s sports.” The professor told her that the term ‘biological women’ is “exclusionary” and is forbidden in her course as it further reinforces “heteronormativity.” The teacher expressed that it is her job to correct students when they use “an outdated terminology.” She did not clarify whether biological, women or the combination is out of date, nor who legislated it. I imagine she would approve the term non-men.
When she got negative feedback the professor said that the opposition is an example of “the very real harm and threat people can pose when their worldview is informed by white supremacy, cisheteronormativity, classism, patriarchy, and more.” While she agrees classrooms should be a place for debates and discussions, she said the right to free speech does not supersede concerns over alleged “systemic harm.” “The discussion ends when you are, intentionally or unintentionally, participating in a systemic harm of some kind,” and argued that she felt the restriction on what she deemed to be “harmful speech” was necessary to “ensure a safe learning environment.” There are numerous totalitarian countries that strongly agree with her, purifying their societies with penalties of anywhere from jail to death for using a word not on their approved lists.
Oregon’s Office of Equity and Human Rights released a writing guide that suggested replacing terms like “pregnant women” with “pregnant people.”
Proposed laws in Scotland stated they would record rapes by offenders with male genitalia as being committed by a woman if the attacker identifies as a female; the same is true in many American states. This is just an attempt to whitewash the sex of criminals, making it appear that female rapists and criminals are as common as male, which is certainly an example of deliberately false news.
And not to be outdone there is a proposal from House Democrats to eliminate the terms husband and wife from federal law and replace it with “spouse” or “married person,” “former wife” with “person who has been, but is no longer, married to,” and “pregnant women” will become “pregnant people.” Just like the teacher said, it is her job to correct students when they use “an outdated terminology,” now the party will instruct all citizens to use the correct approved language. We have seen that operative in China and North Korea where failure to abide with their party’s ukases get you permanently canceled. Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping will be delighted to know how authoritarian this party has now become.
Thomas A. Modesto lives in Danville.