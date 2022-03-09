You might be, as I am, wondering if I really, truly can follow and understand what is unfolding in our state government that could be important to me.
I’ve drilled down recently to discover that Republicans in our legislature have proposed 61 constitutional amendments in the last year. They are in control of both the House and Senate already, and have been for most of the last three decades, but they fear that much of what they are conspiring to push through to secure even more influence would be vetoed by a Democratic governor.
Thus, they have quietly gone the route of proposing constitutional amendments, which voters routinely gloss over and vote for in sparsely attended primaries or in general elections. How many of us actually read all that legalese detail when a constitutional amendment is on the ballot?
Whoa! Some of these amendments would restrict voting rights. Others would put voting district boundaries fully in the hands of a group selected and controlled by the Republican legislative leadership. Yet another would change how we select judges for statewide positions, possibly leading to more political influence in our courts. All of these maneuvers are clever but misguided attempts to give one party an even stronger hand in ruling Pennsylvania.
Beware, neighbors. If we turn a blind eye to what is unfolding, we will likely see the continued erosion of democracy in Pennsylvania. Don’t be complacent.
Pat Piper-Smyer,
Lewisburg