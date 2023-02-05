On two different occasions over the past 10 days, instruction at Valley schools has been interrupted by a threat to either specific students or a general threat to schools. In one instance, school was shut down for the day. In another, students were evacuated while the threat was investigated and students later returned to class after the threat was deemed unfounded.
Since the start of the school year, there have been a half-dozen or so instances across at least four different school districts in the region.
Each time school leaders have to act. As we have said in this space before, they often do so with the familiar refrain of “out of an abundance of caution,” for which no one can blame them.
According to National School Safety and Security Services — a Cleveland-based national school safety consulting firm specializing in emergency planning and preparedness assessments — “One of the lasting lessons and legacies of the 1999 attack on Columbine High School, and subsequent school shootings, is that school and public safety officials must treat threats seriously. They must have protocols in place for assessing and managing threats to school safety.
In some of the local cases this year — including those at Danville, Mifflinburg and Milton — students have faced juvenile charges following threats. Most were deemed not credible.
But each and every instance — from the note on the bathroom stall to a Snapchat screenshot — must be vetted, even if data show 9 out of 10 threats are unfounded. It is the “one” that scares everybody and leads to emergency steps to ensure students’ safety.
Ken Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services, writes in a blog post that “Three common questions to begin assessing school threats: What is the motivation of the threat maker and credibility of the threat? Could the threat maker have information on how to carry out the threat (such as information on how to make bombs or homemade weapons, for example)? Could the threat maker have access to the tools, and the capability to carry out the threat?”
As Trump rightly notes, because of information available online, the answers to the second and third questions are most likely yes.
So it comes down to motivation and credibility.
Those make the judgment calls made by school leaders, under pressure and most certainly time sensitive, extraordinarily difficult.
“This requires assessing human behavior and making a judgment call accordingly, which is not an easy task for even the most skilled criminologist, psychologist, psychiatrist or other student of human behavior,” Trump wrote.
That means erring on the side of safety, each and every time. It’s the sad and unfortunate moment we are in right now.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.