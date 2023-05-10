Few teens will be buying a house within weeks of their high school graduation.
But many young people will be making decisions on college or other educational options, acquiring a credit card in their name or buying a vehicle — all carrying financial implications that could — just like a house — affect their lives and lifestyles for years into the future.
The Pennsylvania Legislature is now considering a bill that would require high school students to complete a course in personal financial literacy as a requirement for graduation.
The proposal, introduced by state Sen. Chris Gebhard, a Republican who represents portions of Berks, Lancaster and Lebanon counties, received strong bipartisan support in the Senate, where it was approved on Tuesday with a 44-5 vote. The bill now moves to the state House of Representatives for further consideration.
“This legislation will give the commonweath’s children the education they need on pragmatic monetary issues like credit and credit scores, savings and investments, and college, automobile and home loans,” Gebhard wrote in a memo to his colleagues.
The bill would require high school students to pass the half-credit course in all public and private schools, beginning in the 2026-27 school year as a condition for graduation.
Content of the course would include the cost of credit, choosing and managing a credit card, borrowing money for an automobile or other large purchase, home mortgages, credit scoring and credit reports and planning and paying for post-secondary education, among other topics.
“I’m not sure anyone can tell me with a straight face that the idea of teaching our children financial literacy and requiring it for graduation isn’t of the utmost importance,” Gebhart said, speaking from the Senate floor prior to the vote. “A cycle of poor money management decisions burden our citizens, the commonwealth and ultimately the taxpayer.”
There are currently 18 other states that require some form of financial literacy as a graduation requirement. Under the proposed legislation, the Pennsylvania Department of Education would be tasked to develop or identify a model curriculum in line with existing national standards on financial literacy and would have to clarify which teacher certifications are necessary to teach the proposed course.
At this point, we could question why it takes state government mandates to ensure students learn these critical financial lessons over the course of 12 years in school. Regardless, young adults need this knowledge from the day they graduate and begin making financial decisions that could affect their lives for decades. If that requires an act of the state Legislature and governor, then so be it. It’s the right thing to do.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.