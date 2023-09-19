William Ketter’s column (Sept. 16) illustrates the need for news outlets to “ramp up” their scrutiny of all political rhetoric generally and of rhetoric surrounding this impeachment inquiry in particular.
The quote from Speaker Kevin McCarthy exemplifies the issue. In the first part of the quote, he speaks of “allegations,” but later he refers to “facts.” That there are allegations is a fact; but the allegations themselves are not established as factual.
The emotive wording “should concern all Americans“ lends to the misconception that he is speaking about facts, when he is not. Deceptive wording can deceive, more readily when spoken rather than in print. When we are reading, we are more engaged and can review and consider statements thoughtfully. We continue to need print newspapers and journalists!
Charles Heid,
Lewisburg