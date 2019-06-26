I write this letter in response to Lona Sholly’s misrepresentation of the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society appearing (June 18). Ms. Sholly organized a weekend conference entitled, “The Hoax of Dispensationalism: Why Christians Betray Jesus when they Defend Judaism, Zionism, and the State of Israel.”
The title itself was so obviously antisemitic, that six pastors wrote a critical response that was published in The Daily Item (May 26) and several people, including two of my friends, called the owner of the venue simply to ask whether she knew that she had granted the hall to an antisemitic group.
I have known the owner of the venue for several decades and know her to be a strong supporter of the First Amendment. Her decision to revoke the venue was a purely business decision; she did not want to offend any of her customers, whatever their religion.
Now a potential attendee of the event, Lona Sholly, has written a letter to the editor in which she lays blame for the cancellation at the feet of the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society (SVES). I’m sure some of our members made phone calls. We discussed the advertising material in our regular Sunday meeting and agreed the owner should be alerted.
In her letter, Ms. Sholly quotes the SVES web page which welcomes “agnostics, humanists, freethinkers, atheists, skeptics, deists, progressive theists of various types,” but then Sholly adds, “evidently not people of faith who want dialogue.”
Apparently, Ms. Sholly is unfamiliar with the words deist and theist, for both these words mean “religious believer” without assigning faith or denomination. Deist is from Latin deus “god” and theist is from Greek theos “god.” We certainly do welcome believers of all faiths, as is clear from our website.
SVES meets four Sundays a month from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church in Lewisburg to discuss right and wrong, good and bad. Once a month we invite an expert on some topic to speak. In the winter we collect coats for the needy and toys for children. We also support other eleemosynary efforts. Everyone, without exception, is invited.
True, we are not bound by religious doctrine, but we are genuinely concerned about appropriate behavior. We rely on reason rather than faith. We oppose all forms of hatred in favor of love. If Ms. Sholly is a follower of Jesus Christ, she must surely know that he said, “He that loveth not, knoweth not God; for God is love.”
Robert Beard is a board member for the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society. He lives in Lewisburg.