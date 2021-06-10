As the PRIME renovation and expansion project nears completion at Evangelical Community Hospital, it’s clear that some major forces — including expertise, practicality and consideration for patients and their families — came together in a big way to make it happen.
Next Tuesday, the hospital, located along Route 15 just north of Lewisburg, will open its new Critical Care Unit (CCU) as it closes out the project that resulted in a four-story hospital addition, modernized medical facilities and all new private patient rooms.
The CCU will be the new home and name of Evangelical’s Intensive Care Unit. The newly created space is located inside the hospital’s original structure and adjoins the Intermediate Care Unit, formerly known as the Step-Down Unit.
The CCU features 12 spacious rooms built for function, versatility and comfort. They are all single-occupancy with a private bathroom and measure more than double the size of the 12 current intensive care rooms.
The larger rooms allow more space for equipment, staff and family. The rooms are bathed in natural light entering through large windows. The flooring is marked — using colors — to designate space for caregivers, patients and family members. Pullout couches allow for family members to stay with their loved one.
Of the new rooms, 10 are negative pressure spaces to allow for patients undergoing treatment for airborne diseases, including COVID-19, to be isolated.
Nursing staff, who are trained to serve either the CCU or Immediate Care Unit, are provided alcoves between patient rooms where they can complete record-keeping and other tasks while monitoring patients through windows. There’s a main desk for physicians and ancillary staff and a multi-disciplinary room for private discussions.
The CCU completes the $72 million PRIME project, which also included a 112,000-foot addition that allowed for the conversion of all 132 existing patient beds into single-occupancy rooms, including 88 brand new rooms.
Evangelical Community Hospital is a prime example of a medical center built to deliver effective, efficient and personalized health care. On behalf of all patients and families who have, or will in the future, benefit from the thoughtful planning and execution of this project, we say congratulations and thank you.
