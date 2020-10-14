The citizens of Snyder and Union counties in the 85th District deserve representation in Harrisburg by someone who has a finger on the pulse of this region. The voters in the 85th District deserve, Katie Evans.
Katie Evans has lived in the Susquehanna Valley for 50 years. As a teacher in the Selinsgrove School District and Pennsylvania Education Association Field Representative, Katie knows first-hand the issues and concerns we face, and she has the practical problem-solving skills and experience to get the job done.
In these challenging times of COVID-19, Katie proposes using the monies from the CARES act “to provide relief to families facing eviction, medical costs, and personal bankruptcy.” Over 1 billion dollars in appropriated funding remains unused.
Katie also recognizes that health care is not a privilege but a human right. She will advocate and fight for an expansion of affordable insurance and lower costs for prescription drugs. She supports HB 2212, or The Prescription Drug Affordability Act, so that Pennsylvanians do not have to ration life-sustaining drugs they need.
Finally, as a former educator, Katie knows that rescuing of our economy and securing our future is linked to educational solutions. It begins with early childhood education and affordable childcare so that working parents need not worry about their children. It means funding our public schools so that students are able to compete for quality jobs. It means supporting vocational schools and career preparation for the jobs of the future. It means fighting for affordable state college and university tuition and expansion of community colleges. It means creating programs within these institutions to retrain those citizens who have lost their jobs in this economic downturn.
As Katie has said, “In all of these programs, I encourage us all to fold in humanities education — art, literature, culture and history … Our education systems should always invest in workforce development and also feed the soul.”
With a sense of security and stability around these key issues and others, we will be able to live our best lives here in the Valley. Vote for Katie Evans for the 85th District.
Harvey Edwards is Teacher-in-residence at Susquehanna University and retired English teacher in Selinsgrove School District. He is a member of The Daily Item’s community advisory board.