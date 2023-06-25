For the second consecutive week, a drought watch remains in effect for all 67 counties in Pennsylvania despite an increase in rainfall in recent weeks. It means state’s Department of Environmental Protection is still calling for a voluntary reduction of water use, from 5 to 10 percent.
In its updated drought map released Friday, the entire state remains under a “watch.” That assessment, updated weekly, is based on information from public water suppliers and data on precipitation, stream and river flows, groundwater level and soil moisture.
According to DEP, “Each parameter has their own individual indicator for each county. When readings hit a pre-determined trigger level, the indicator is coded as ‘Normal,’ ‘Watch,’ ‘Warning’ and ‘Emergency’ for that county. These indicators are used to evaluate the drought status of a particular county; they are not, themselves drought declarations.”
If dry conditions continue, Drought watch and warning declarations are determined by the Commonwealth Drought Coordinator and DEP. Emergency declarations follow a similar process and are given final approval by the governor, officials said.
Even the rainfall from the last two weeks hasn’t made much of a dent. In Selinsgrove, where local weather records are measured by AccuWeather, less than two inches of rain has fallen in June, more than an inch less than normal precipitation. For the year, the Valley is down more than five inches in precipitation.
Couple the lack of rain with another dry, somewhat snowless winter, and it seems poised for drought conditions to continue.
DEP notes in its weekly report that 18 public water suppliers in the eastern part of the state — all in the southeastern corner — are asking for voluntary water conservation in their service areas, the state said. DEP is notifying all water suppliers they should monitor their supplies and update their drought contingency plans as necessary.
DEP recommends the following tips to conserve water:
Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.
Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Take shorter showers. For example, consider not washing your hair daily.
Water your lawn only if necessary. Avoid watering on windy and hot days. Watering grass lightly and efficiently will encourage healthier, deeper grassroots.
Water your garden less often. If necessary, water only in the cooler evening or morning hours, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant. Focus on new plantings, which have shallow root systems. Older plants may endure dry conditions longer.
