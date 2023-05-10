Every year between May 6 and May 12, we observe National Nurses Week. It’s a time to celebrate and recognize the efforts of all nurses, including the more than 7,000 dedicated nursing team members at Geisinger. And it’s a chance to reflect on our nurses’ contributions and commitment to a profession that’s as challenging as it is rewarding.
It takes a special person to be a nurse — to not only provide care that’s equally expert and compassionate, but also:
Embrace innovation and technology to adapt to an ever-changing healthcare landscape through programs like virtual nursing. Bedside nurses can better focus on hands-on patient care when other care tasks are performed remotely.
Promote well-being and partner with other departments to support the front lines. One example is Paws to Reflect, which offers employees a stress-relieving visit with service dogs and a peer support team.
Follow their calling to care for others. Take it from the nearly 230 employees who have made the leap into nursing with the help of our Nursing Scholars Program, which provides financial and professional support to employees pursuing a nursing career.
As we begin National Nurses Week, I’d like to thank all our amazing Geisinger nurses — from the bedside to the clinic, classroom, helicopter, home or health plan — for the tremendous impact they have on our healthcare system and beyond. And I thank the future nurses, our students who have taken the first step in this journey. We couldn’t be Geisinger without you.
We have another observance coming up, too: National Hospital Week. At Geisinger, we call it “National Healthcare Week” because healthcare happens everywhere — and it takes a team. Let’s all thank our nurses and other Geisinger employees who dedicate their lives to making better health easier for our patients, members and communities.
Janet Tomcavage,
Geisinger executive vice president and chief nurse executive