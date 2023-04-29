Pennsylvania’s voters head to the polls again in a little more than two weeks, in what will be the fifth election since the 2020 general election. That was the election that eventually became the genesis of the ongoing lie that the presidential election was stolen from former president Donald Trump.
As we approach another election, frustration remains in election offices across Pennsylvania. Lawmakers again remain stuck on giving election officials a head start on doing their jobs. Pre-canvassing — starting to prepare ballots to be counted in the days before election day — is back on the burner, and hopefully this time it gets done.
A new House proposal — HB 847 — would allow counties to pre-canvas votes a week before election day. The bill would also create uniformity to cure ballots with errors and alter dates surrounding mail-in requests and deadlines.
All of these are good ideas, but none more so than opening the door to pre-canvassing.
Even though county leaders and election officials have been asking for years — even ahead of the 2020 election — to be allowed to begin processing ballots before what is already an extraordinarily busy election day.
Remember, these election officials don’t want to begin counting ballots early, they want to process ballots — open them, and get them ready to be counted, a practice many other states already have in place. Election leaders have continually begged for a few extra days to speed up the final counting process. Those blocking this commonsense approach argue early voting — and counting — could sway voters from not heading to the polls.
The House State Government Committee moved the measure earlier this week. It now has to pass both the full House and the Senate before it would get to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk.
“This is really a ‘promises made, promises kept’ moment,” said Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D., Philadelphia). “[The bill] is really to ensure that the people of Pennsylvania get an answer to the results of the election as quickly as possible, so we don’t have to wait with bated breath, wait on pins and needles, to get the results of the election.”
The long-term worry is if this doesn’t get fixed now, results of the 2024 election — with the potential to draw record numbers of voters — will be delayed again as county election offices get bogged down with thousands of mail-in votes.
This is an easy, nonpartisan fix. Let’s get this done now.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.