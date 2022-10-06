In 2019, Everyone’s Playground, an all-inclusive, barrier-free facility, specifically created to accommodate children with special needs and others with disabilities and cognitive challenges, was opened at the East Penn Township Recreation Complex in Selinsgrove. Since that time, hundreds of local youngsters and families from contiguous communities and various states, have visited the playground. In every sense of the word it has become a destination point for individuals and care giving groups seeking a safe playspace for those who will benefit from utilizing the unique recreation equipment that makes the facility such an attractive site for special needs families.
The design of the playground specifically addresses the challenges of children and others, who may be autistic, have intellectual disabilities, hearing or sight impairments, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, cystic fibrosis, spina bifida or may be dependent upon wheelchair use. The design accommodates the participation of typical children who want to play along with their challenged siblings as well as parents who may be disabled and also want to interact with their children on an unencumbered and mutually enjoyable fun basis.
A unique community partnership comprised of The Andy Russell Charitable Foundation Central PA Advisory Council, the Penn Township Board of Supervisors, and the East Penn Area Recreation Association, launched a $500,000 fund drive that was entirely volunteer driven and inspired by a common goal of providing a facility that would put forward a place of fun and merriment never before available for those of our neighbors with challenging and cognitive circumstances. It should also be emphasized that the active and outstanding partnership of our local, state, and federal elected officials was an equally important part of our endeavor.
The fund drive was a resounding success and now we have a critically important regional resource that adds to the fabric of what we refer to as our “unique quality community lifestyle.” It has become the focal point and place of haven for our friends and their families who benefit from the a location that is wheelchair accessible, and helps develop elements of physical, cognitive, sensory, and social play which allows for interacting with others in fun settings while learning social rules, such as give and take, reciprocating, cooperation and sharing. It’s a “learning by playing” positive opportunity.
Everyone’s Playground is a wonderful example of what can be accomplished when people of good will and noble intent join together in a venture that directly benefits others and serves a purpose beyond individual self-service. The esteemed Reverend Norman Vincent Peale once said: “To be successful is to be helpful, caring and constructive, to make everything and everyone you touch a little bit better.” Most certainly, in these times of turmoil and angst, the remarkable accomplishment of Everyone’s Playground is a testament to what can be achieved when good folks join together in a common commitment “to be caring and constructive in helping make others a little bit better.”
The second phase of the Everyone’s Playground building project is the construction of an ADA compliant comfort station/restrooms facility. The comfort station will accommodate two individuals, and their caregivers, while insuring complete privacy for each. With the assistance of SEDA-COG, and implementing Department of Conservation and Natural Resources directives, environmental/green disciplines have been included. Located within steps of Everyone’s Playground, the comfort station is also convenient to a family oriented picnic pavilion, fresh drinking water, comfortable “Buddy Benches” snuggled among a welcoming grove of beautiful shade trees. The facility is equally family friendly and as such provides pleasant, safe, daily inspected and hygienic restrooms.
Presently, the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation, Central PA Advisory Council, chaired by Simona Napoli Lovik and me, as vice chair, supported by the East Snyder Regional Recreation Association, is engaged in a $125,000 fund drive to help underwrite the engineering and and building costs of the comfort station. Everyone’s playground and the proposed comfort station are vitally important community resources that will benefit the entire region, and with involvement of others who share our commitment of helping those with special needs, we can meet our fundraising goal and construct the comfort station in a timely manner.
The entire project has been the finest example of community sensitivity and love ... love for others. I would encourage those who have not visited the Pplayground, or viewed our website, to do so. The film, photos, reviews and comments are worth consideration.
To help with the project, contributions may be sent to The Russell Charitable Foundation, 71 Peach Tree Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870, or by visiting everyonesplayground.com and using the GoFundMe opportunity.
Former state Representative Russ Fairchild is the vice chair of the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation, Central Pa. Advisory Council.