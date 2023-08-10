The gender wage gap is surfacing as an issue at Penn State University following at least one allegation of wage discrimination.
A female professor at the Penn State campus in Abington, Montgomery County, is suing the university for wage, race and gender discrimination. In a lawsuit filed last month, Faranak Pahlevani, who was born in Iran, argues that she earns less than an American-born male colleague despite the two doing equal work. According to the lawsuit, Pahlevani raised her concerns internally, but the university did not take action.
In response to an inquiry from a news reporter for Spotlight PA, the university said it does not comment on pending litigation.
Based on its research, Spotlight PA reports that female instructional staff across Penn State’s statewide system earn, on average, about 80 percent of what their male colleagues make. The data comes from the federal Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. Penn State combines data from all of its campuses when reporting to the federal data bank.
When compared with other universities in the Big Ten conference, the gender pay gap at Penn State is the worst, Spotlight PA reports this week.
Unfortunately, Penn State’s gender pay gap mirrors that of the nation, where the gender pay gap has not changed much in more than two decades, according to the Pew Research Center.
In 2022, women earned an average of 82 percent of what men earned, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis published on March 1. The results are similar to where the pay gap stood in 2002, when women earned 80 percent as much as men.
“Even though women have increased their presence in higher-paying jobs traditionally dominated by men, such as professional and managerial positions, women as a whole continue to be overrepresented in lower-paying occupations relative to their share of the workforce,” Caroline Aragao writes in an online post about the research.
Most of us would agree that there should be no gender pay gap at all, but Pew points out a number of factors that are difficult to measure, including gender discrimination, likely play a role in the long-term, continuing wage discrepancies.
The U.S. Census Bureau, which tracks full-time employment wages, reports that here in Pennsylvania, men earn an average annual salary of $55,367 and women receive an average of $43,971, a gender wage gap of about 20.5 percent.
In a statement about the salary data, Penn State said it “places great importance on maintaining internal pay equity within its faculty ranks,” noting that raw pay data should not be used to measure equity or draw conclusions because many other factors, including years of experience, subject areas, tenure and non-tenure tracks, highest-earned degree and years of service, are part of the salary equation.
Clearly, a number of factors do play a role in the approximate 20-percent gender pay gap, but pure gender discrimination, which may reveal itself when all other factors are equal, should never be one of them.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.