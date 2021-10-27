On Nov. 2, the Milton School District of Wards 4 and 5, and West Chillisquaque, will be electing their district representative. I suppose they would want the candidate to have knowledge of how a school board functions, be familiar with a teacher’s daily activities, needs, and issues, while maintaining a close vigil on the quality of education the district delivers to the students.
The voters will want a representative that can provide a high level of stewardship of over 60% of each taxpayer’s property tax dollars to support the school district. A very important consideration is how long it would take for the representative to become effective as a productive board member.
Bret Hosterman fills all of these qualities and more. He was a teacher in the school district for nine years. He has been a school board member for six years, and the Director of the Facilities Committee. I have been associated with Bret on various projects in the past. I find him to be very engaged, informed, and non-political. His decisions are fair, and he exhibits the ability to seriously consider the ideas of others. Bret far exceeds the suggested qualifications and has proven to be the choice to be re-elected as your school board representative.
Hank Baylor,
Milton 1966 Alum
Former East Buffalo Township supervisor