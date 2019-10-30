I’m pleased to announce my support for Mary Bannon for Snyder County Commissioner. I’ve known Mary for more than 20 years and have served with her on the Selinsgrove Area Board of Education for the past two terms. Mary is an exemplary school director who, working cooperatively with the other directors, helped make Selinsgrove one of the top-ranked school districts in the state and nation.
She’s passionate about education, children and youth services, and equal opportunity for students and teachers.
I’m confident that she will continue to serve the people of Snyder County in the same excellent manner. Please join me in voting for Mary Bannon for Snyder County Commissioner on Nov. 5.
Larry Augustine
President,
Selinsgrove Area Board of Education