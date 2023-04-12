Over the past 16 years, I have had the opportunity to promote the Central Susquehanna Valley to numerous businesses who were looking for a place to locate. As a Snyder County Commissioner, I know that jobs, even in neighboring counties, bring career opportunities to residents of my county. As a part-time employee in the private sector, who also works in economic development, I have seen hundreds of millions of dollars invested in our region and the hundreds of jobs those investments have created.
When Encina made the decision to choose a site in Northumberland County to build their new, state of the art, plastics recycling facility, I knew this was exciting news for our region and our environment. I also knew there would be some who would be against this development. For those who have come to a conclusion without looking at all the facts, I would urge you to take a closer look.
Some have questioned Encina’s processes. The technology used by Encina has been in testing at a smaller scale plant in Texas for more than a year and incorporates processes that have been used for decades. Some have claimed Encina will be bad for the Susquehanna River. Encina is designing a water filtration system that will be able to put water back into the river in a cleaner state in many measures.
Encina will hire nearly 300 people during a time when many will be looking for family sustaining careers. We have already heard about the impending Merck closure and jobs in the housing market in our region are being challenged every day.
As a commissioner, I have seen many municipalities and counties struggle with a challenging recycling program due to the fluctuation in world markets. Most people want to leave the world a better place than they found it. We want to preserve our environment for our children and grandchildren. Encina’s entire mission is to create a waste-free future with a sustainable way to create circular BTX products (products like sports equipment, electronics, food packaging, paint, textiles, bottles, detergents, appliances, lacquers and many more). This means there will be hundreds of thousands of tons of plastics saved from going into a landfill, being thrown along highways, or left floating indefinitely in our rivers and oceans. A cleaner environment is something for which we should all strive.
Encina’s facility will be built using more than 900 construction laborers, the vast majority of them from our region. These well-paid craftsmen, along with the companies which employ them, will see much of the over one billion dollars that it will take to build such a facility. Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be spent in local, family-owned businesses in the food, healthcare, dining, lodging, transportation, and energy sectors. Once this new plant is built, these local industries will continue to see new business from the hundreds of employees and their families.
Encina will also become a new community partner. Sponsoring local youth sports, fire companies, non-profits, recycling programs and more will become the norm for a company like Encina. I have been at the table with the Encina management team as they came into our area looking for a suitable industrial site, and since then, meeting with local officials and organizations. They have already proven that they want to be a part of our local community. They have shown our local community that they want to be transparent as they develop a piece of land that has been used as a mining operation for many years. They have held community meetings and online town hall updates. Their Frequently Asked Question part of their website is continually being updated as more questions become answered.
The addition of this facility to the local tax base will also be very helpful. Many don’t think about this aspect but it is truly what helps counties, municipalities, and school districts in our region to keep tax rates in check. Without new developments like Encina, taxpayers could be asked to pay even more each year.
Joe Kantz has been the Chairman of the Board of the Snyder County Commissioners since 2008. Kantz also serves at the Vice Chairmen of FOCUS Central PA, a non-profit that markets companies looking to expand and locate in Pennsylvania, and on the Board of DRIVE.