Over the last few weeks, there have been several articles that have been published in local newspapers concerning the uptick in crimes in Northumberland County. What I find mind blowing is the comments coming from the Northumberland County District Attorney, Tony Matulewicz.
In one article concerning the Colon murder trial case, he shows no compassion or empathy for the family of murdered Kassandra Ortiz, who are still seeking answers after five years. His comments about more than a dozen continuances are very disturbing. Maybe he should do his job and challenge the continuances so the family can receive closure.
Speaking of doing his job, Matulewicz has every excuse in the book on why he can’t keep up with his 1,750-plus open cases in the county. Maybe he should start going to work with his $200,000 a year taxpayer-funded salary, instead of having assistant DA’s who make a quarter of his money, do all the work. It’s not salary and inflation as he claims why he can’t keep help, it’s because his ADAs do all the work while he shows up on Tuesdays at the magistrates to play “Let’s Make A Deal” with drug dealers and violent criminals! These were the same faults he pointed out about former DA Ann Targonski when he ran against her in 2015.
Tony Matulewicz certainly has the time, but instead of going to work and doing the job he is elected to do, he and his office of incompetent ADAs and Detective Degg Stark pursue nonsense cases. To give you an example, his office has charged myself, Jesse Storm, Holly Olvany, Donald Heilig, Wally Paczkoski, and Michael Robinson, and only got one to stick, for now. He has wasted hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money in his time in office. Totally unacceptable!
Matulewicz claims he has no time, yet his office found time to have me in court nearly every month in 2022, including changing the outcome of an election, and it continued again on Jan. 3, 2023, on a motion the judge had already decided on back in December.
The court system has no clue what’s going on. The district attorney isn’t going to work. The prison is in a state of emergency. Families of homicide victims have no answers years later. The Reiner family still has no answers on their deceased baby. Pay attention voters of Northumberland County.
We have a chance this year to remove all of these people from office. We should not squander this huge opportunity.
Joe Leschinskie Jr.,
Shamokin