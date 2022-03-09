I’m writing to express my gratitude to Congressman Fred Keller for his years of public service. He has been an exemplary public servant, but also a world class person.
It was no doubt a very difficult decision for him not to seek re-election after the partisan Pennsylvania Supreme Court redrew the Congressional boundaries map, but he determined that it would be damaging to Republicans and to the commonwealth in general to engage in a campaign against his former colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Faced with the prospect of challenging either Rep. Glenn Thompson or Rep. Dan Meuser in newly created districts, he put Pennsylvania above his personal ambition and withdrew from consideration. There aren’t many in politics who would make that choice, and he should be praised for it.
While in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, and in his time in Congress, Keller was a strong conservative who fought for his constituents and always stood on principle. His leadership will be missed in the Pennsylvania delegation.
Fred Keller is a valued personal friend, and there’s no question that he will find other ways to continue to contribute to our community. I thank him for his service to the people of the commonwealth and wish him well in whatever endeavors he pursues next.
Lou Barletta,
Former U.S. Representative, 9th District
Hazleton