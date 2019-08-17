As a Parkinson’s Disease patient, I read with interest your stories on the malady in the Aug. 13, edition of your newspaper.
While Cindy Herman and Dr. Wenzhuan provided very vital information, I feel one major aspect was overlooked.
Sure, all patients are different because Parkinson’s symptoms are not the same for all sufferers. Yet, there is one thing we all can do to loosen the grasp it has on your body and mind — exercise.
I have found that physical and mental work, no matter how strenuous, can help slow some of the effects of the disease. And, I am not alone. That’s why 30-plus patients participate in numerous classes held weekly at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness in Lewisburg.
We are not all from the Lewisburg area. Some travel from as far as State College, Port Trevorton, Herndon, Bloomsburg and other communities to take advantage of the fine opportunities offered by those in charge of the program.
This is not an advertisement, but an endorsement for the job that Cindy Murphy, her staff and numerous well-caring volunteers do over the five-day period (Monday through Friday) that includes Power Moves, Rock Steady Boxing and Pedaling for Parkinson’s. The work, however subtle it may be, concentrates on both our physical and mental needs.
And on most days, there are enough volunteers and staff at each class to coordinate one-on-one programming, so all class members get the opportunity to put in their best possible efforts.
I know that what they do really works because my wife, who is also my caregiver, and other members of the family notice the changes in my mood and personality whenever I miss classes. Unfortunately for them, I’ll be sidelined for a while because of a separate physical problem, so they’ll have to bear with my grouchiness.
Enough about me.
Yes, Parkinson’s is a disease that has no cure. Heck, no one — not even the medical experts — knows its cause. But, as I wrote earlier, those suffering from the malady can take steps to get in front of the disease and start slowing down its progress by exercising their body and mind.
John Michaels lives in Lewisburg.