First responders — those who rush out to render aid at the scenes of fires, accidents, crimes, health emergencies and natural disasters — rarely slow down.
Their highly admirable commitment to professionalism, duty and teamwork keep them going, call after call, day after day.
It is important, therefore, that other people are there for them, available to circle back, check in and make sure they are okay.
Today, a group of 16 participants from the Snyder County Emergency Management Agency, county sheriff’s office, probation and prison, Union County probation and the Susquehanna and Bucknell universities’ public safety offices are wrapping up three days of mental health training presented by Barb Ertl of the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation.
“Ultimately, we’re trying to help people get back to their norm” after responding to a crisis that impacts them emotionally, Ertl told us.
Most first responders — about 85 percent — who are involved in a traumatic experience do continue to function normally, and some even experience “post-traumatic growth” and are better for it, she said.
It’s the 10 percent of people who are unable to shake the experience that need someone to help them through experiences that could result in post-traumatic stress. The goal of this week’s training was to help first responders “sharpen your senses to know when intervention is needed.”
Others are working to help as well. At the suggestion of Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen, Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch began looking for peer support services to help Valley police officers work through issues ranging from divorce to alcoholism to depression. He found grants were available through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and applied.
Late last year, Snyder County was among 65 recipients nationwide that received a portion of $7 million in grants. The two-year, $109,000 grant awarded to the county was only one of two in Pennsylvania, along with the city of Philadelphia.
“I hope the program saves lives,” said Bremigen, a 27-year career police officer. Piecuch said he’d like to eventually expand the program to include peer training for fire and EMS first responders in the Valley.
“Before we just sucked it up,” when responding to horrific accidents or scenes, Snyder County Emergency Management Coordinator Derick Shambach told us. “We’re starting to see more critical incidents” such as suicides and fatal accidents.
First responders — the people who bring help and care to others in need — should no longer be left on their own to deal with the lingering effects of their work.
We urge leaders and lawmakers on the local, state and national levels to continue developing or expanding mental health and support programs for all first responders, those who earn access to them every time they respond to critical needs.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.