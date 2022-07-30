Senator Elizabeth Warren introduced the Judiciary Act of 2021 to expand the Supreme Court by 4 seats. We need a Senator to reintroduce it as the Judiciary Act of 2022. The Constitution does not specify the number of justices on the Supreme Court. In fact, it has been expanded 7 times, the last time in 1869 bringing the number to 9. After the passage of the Act, President Biden would have the ability to send four nominations to the Senate for confirmation. Call this court packing, if you wish, a procedure used by Senator McConnell who made up rules allowing two seats to be stolen, one from President Obama and one rushed through to deny President Biden an appointment. The last three nominees, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett were all confirmed by a simple majority, with no filibuster. Something must be done before this six-member super majority, one an accused sexual harasser, one an accused sexual assaulter, and all untruthful in their confirmation hearings do any more to endanger our lives and our Democracy.
Since the recent Dobbs v Jackson decision was announced, several women, including obstetricians, have publicly commented on the dire circumstances that require lifesaving abortions. Under some state laws, these women will be left to die. Meanwhile, women of means will be able to comfortably travel to receive a safe abortion. Poor desperate women will be faced with the choice of unsafe measures to terminate an unwanted pregnancy, then fear the repercussions of seeking legitimate medical care.
We know why legislators vote the way they do — to satisfy the desires of their benefactors. But we can’t see how the corruption gets to the courts, and yet it must. Why else would the court strike down a 100+-year-old gun law in New York, (NY Rifle & Pistol Assoc Inc. v Bruen?) Does anyone really think more guns will make us safer? The statistics of gun murders in the U.S. versus the gun deaths in other developed countries with sensible gun laws show the fallacy of this argument.
The government giveaway to religious schools (Carson v Makin) takes needed funds from our public schools. The excuse is to move children out of failing schools. How does diverting this money help the children left in the failing school? Is it because the public schools teach science, including evolution and climate change? Giving money to religious schools is a violation of the separation of church and state.
In West Virginia v EPA, the EPA’s ability to regulate CO2 emissions was put on the chopping block.
The unregulated release of CO2 affects the entire world’s population. The fossil fuel industry can spend their billions buying legislators but that doesn’t affect the science. The droughts, floods, mega forest fires, rising oceans and extreme heat events will cause populations dire circumstances, mostly in developing countries, but also in the U.S.
Every summer we have heat-related deaths. As the temperatures rise, these deaths will only become more common. Climate-related migration from Central America will continue due to people in these countries not being able to produce food. When island populations have their homes inundated by rising seas, they too will become climate refugees. Tropical diseases will migrate north along with the vectors that transmit them. Coral reefs, “the rain forests of the seas,” provide habitat to 25% of ocean species. They are vulnerable to warmer temperatures and acidification.
Life itself is endangered by all four of these decisions. They surely do not assure us life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
This is just the beginning of the court’s efforts to eliminate the rights we have taken for granted. Clarence Thomas has already included the threat to remove our right to family planning products.
Even worse is their decision to schedule the case of Moore v Harper. This voter suppression legislation would allow extreme gerrymandering and even allow state legislatures to overturn the will of the voters — to overturn your vote!
These six extremist justices have all lied in their confirmation hearings, which would have been under oath. They have all been appointed by Republicans, the party that calls itself pro-life.
Lana Gulden lives in Northumberland.