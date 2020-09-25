As students growing up in a small town in rural Pennsylvania, we never expected to experience gun violence so close to home. Yet as young people who are passionate about ending this crisis, we are exposed to stories of gun violence on a daily basis. We hear about gun violence in Pennsylvania often with politicians only offering “thoughts and prayers.” Growing up in a country with a normalized public health gun violence crisis, it’s easy to be desensitized to it.
However, the shooting of Heather Sue Campbell and Matthew Bowersox in Snyder County brought the issue to the forefront of our minds. On July 10, Heather and Matthew were shot and killed by Heather’s ex-husband. Heather had a temporary Protection From Abuse order against him, meaning he was not allowed to have firearms. Yet, in the shooting, he allegedly used a ghost gun, specifically “a homemade P80 polymer 9mm pistol.”
A ghost gun is a homemade, do-it-yourself gun made from easily accessed unregulated parts made and sold by individuals, not federally licensed manufacturers. Ghost guns are unserialized, untraceable, and do not require any sort of background check, making them readily available for anyone to buy one. Even as 16-year-olds, we can purchase one by simply entering a false birthday. Most ghost guns are made with 80% completed parts, and therefore are not seen as or regulated as firearms by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). These unfinished parts can be bought online (similar to how one buys clothes online), at gun shows, and at stores.
While we may have only learned about ghost guns in the wake of this deadly shooting, the facts are alarming. In the last decade, there were more than 100 federal prosecutions involving ghost guns, revealing 2,500 ghost guns connected to criminal activity. Nearly half of these belonged to prohibited possessors. Just last year, a ghost gun possessed by a prohibited purchaser was used to murder two students in California. Luckily, we live in one of the few states that has taken action on these insidious weapons. This past December, Attorney General Shapiro issued an opinion that classifies the unfinished frames and receivers used to build ghost guns as actual firearms. That said, since the attorney general’s opinion is only advisory, there’s more work to be done, specifically, the legislature must also act to regulate ghost guns.
Ghost guns are just one part of the larger public health crisis of gun violence in America. On average, over 1,500 people die by guns every year in Pennsylvania. In the state, gun deaths have increased 20% in the last decade, compared to an 18% increase nationwide.
As students involved with Students Demand Action, a grassroots network of Everytown for Gun Safety that works to end gun violence, we have worked hard to educate ourselves and our peers about how gun violence continues to be a threat to public safety. Yet, we know there are still so many people in the community who are not aware of how large a problem gun violence is in the state. There are still many misconceptions about gun violence, such as the notion that gun violence only happens in cities, like Philadelphia or Pittsburgh. But the reality is, much of the gun violence that rural communities like ours experience, such as suicide and domestic violence, doesn’t make headlines and is not focused on by our government representatives. That’s why we need lawmakers who listen to the concerns of their constituents and take action on gun violence affecting all our communities.
We call on our fellow community members to contact their legislators and tell them they cannot allow this public health crisis to increase. This is about the safety of students, victims of domestic violence, those struggling with mental health, and every member of our community. We have the responsibility and the right to educate ourselves on threats to our community’s safety and do everything to protect our loved ones from gun violence.
So we ask you: Educate yourself and everyone you know about the expanding threat of unchecked gun violence. As high school students who are not yet able to vote, we’re making sure everyone of voting age is registered. You can learn more about candidates committed to ending gun violence at Gunsensevoter.org. Vote like your life depends on it, for some it really does.
McKenna Mowry has been a volunteer with Students Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety since 2019. She lives in Lewisburg. Catie Jacobson is a junior at Lewisburg High School and a volunteer leader with Central Susquehanna Valley Students Demand Action. She lives in Lewisburg with her family, who are all advocates for ending gun violence.