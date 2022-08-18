More voters mean more voices which means more representation.
In Pennsylvania, the struggle to meet that reality continues, but there are pushes across multiple lanes to make sure as many eligible voters as possible participate in the foundational process.
Over the course of the last week, the state’s county commissioners’ association rejected a resolution to make overturning no-excuse mail-in voting a legislative priority. Additionally, a state House committee hosted a hearing about possibly opening up the state’s primary elections to the more than 1 million state voters not registered as Democrat or Republican.
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania had sought to repeal the bipartisan and previously much-praised Act 77 as part of its legislative agenda. The proposal was submitted by Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, Lancaster County commissioners. D’Agostino cited “eroding faith in election integrity, claiming unclear language in Act 77, conflicting guidance and directives from the Department of State, rulings by state judges, non-uniform implementation across counties, and resignations of county election officials.”
That is a long list of complaints. They were soundly rejected by a 112-68 vote.
On Tuesday, Pennsylvania lawmakers began looking at opening its primaries to the 1.3 million voters who aren’t registered with one of the two main political parties. Pennsylvania is one of just nine closed primary states nationally.
In some ways, it is easy to recognize that primaries are designed to allow parties to pick their nominees. Unfortunately, far too many elections are decided at the primary level, often making the general irrelevant. That means about 15 percent of Pennsylvania voters are locked out of most of the process.
During the hearing, John Opdycke, president of a national nonprofit favoring open primaries, noted that expanding access “to all registered voters would not only result in greater participation but also better candidates who would have to court independents, particularly in close races, through campaign messaging that extends beyond basic partisanship.”
Doesn’t that sound refreshing?
More people are involved due to easier access and rule changes. More voters taking part in the entire process, not just when the field has been whittled down to winners.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.