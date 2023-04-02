From 30,000 feet, adding 1,320 square feet of space for child care at the Milton branch of the Susquehanna Valley United Way YMCA might not seem like that big of a deal.
In reality, it’s a huge deal.
For an area that often lacks access and availability to high-quality early child care and education options, opening the door to 40 more children is almost an immeasurable asset. While you can quantify increased capacity from 90 to 130 children — all for $40,000 — the long-term impact that expansion has on families is widespread and long-lasting.
YMCA officials said the facility had a waiting list with 160 children on it. That is just one facility. Now consider about 180,000 people live in the four-county region and how many need access to care.
Imagine the impact finding an opening can have on a family. Parents who might be staying home to care for children instead of working can return to the workforce. Children will gain greater access to what these high-quality programs have to offer, both in terms of education and learning and in personal interaction.
A new 600-square-foot room for 1-year-old children opened on March 1 at the Milton Y. Last fall, a 720-square-foot infant room opened. All told it has opened the door to 40 children.
How clear is the need? Even with the openings, the phone still rings every day with families looking for open slots, officials said.
YMCA officials didn’t build. They looked at the need and space allocated and decided to revamp the existing location for a greater impact. Officials at the YMCA said the Youth Fitness Center and the Kids Space/Babysitting rooms were underutilized. With 160 children on the waiting list last year, Masevicius said they felt it was prudent to renovate the space and expand the programs.
“Without quality child care, parents can’t work and feel confident that their children are being well taken care of,” said Madalene Masevicius, director of child care at the Milton facility. “We provide that service so we can fuel the workforce in our communities.”
“Quality child care is a huge need.”
It is a need that will continue, but one that just had one gap filled that most certainly represents a welcome addition.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.