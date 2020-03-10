It is amazing people who are for wanting bullies off our playgrounds are the same who want to abolish the Electoral College.
They open the door for a dictator politician on one hand with popular consideration at the expense of the voting consensus of the majority voters on the other.
The purpose of the Electoral College was to protect less populated states from being bullied by a few highly populated states.
Each state is different economically. Each state has a right to its own say in governing. Collectively, they form the consensus of what leadership is wanting when the general election is held.
Otherwise, you put up with the way governorship is awarded in this state. The populations of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh pretty much determine the voting outcome. The less populated areas throughout the state have little to say.
Oh, expensive re-districting is applied from time to time but usually is politically determined.
If the people of Pennsylvania truly want a fair governorship election, the individual who wins most of the 67 counties should be sworn in office. Then, you have a consensus of all the voters not just a consensus of a particular area of voters.
If you’re still wanting to get rid of the Electoral College, expect a dictator down the road someday. You will deserve the bully you put in charge.
Michael J. Smajda,
Harrisburg