As a freshman Congressmen, Fred Keller has done exactly what party leadership in Washington has asked of him: Be there to offer unwavering support of the party and President Donald Trump in particular.
In that regard, Keller has represented the Valley well. The president handily won the Valley four years ago and likely will again on Tuesday.
Fred Keller established himself as a popular lawmaker regionally because he would stand up when he didn’t agree with something, when the math didn’t add up, when he was unsure where the funding would come from.
We would like to see the old Fred Keller back. If Joe Biden wins, we hope to see it. If President Trump wins, perhaps some of the old lawmaker returns as Keller becomes more comfortable and experienced in Washington.
Lee Griffin, a businessman from Northumberland who is challenging Keller, is certainly thoughtful and well-meaning. His views on health care — a collaborative approach between public and private entities — are interesting and reasonable. His business background sounds like it could be beneficial in what should be a serious push for broadband expansion.
But Griffin hasn’t held public office before. Keller’s experience across several levels is an advantage. Though we disagree with him on several fronts, he has our endorsement in the 12th District.