I have been undecided about my vote for judge, being unacquainted with either candidate. Both are Republicans; I am a Democrat.
I have studied their websites, read the information they submitted to the Voters’ Guide for the League of Women Voters, and heard Brian Kerstetter’s responses at the League “candidates night” (Notably, Lori Hackenberg declined their invitation).
I think Kerstetter’s relevant experience outweighs Hackenberg’s.
Hackenberg’s local role as district judge in Middleburg is not like Judge in Court.
Neither is substituting on the bench for “drug court.” As a CASA volunteer I attended both regular hearings and drug court; the role of Judge seemed very different in those two settings.
In contrast, Kerstetter’s experience includes public defender, assistant district attorney, and a broad range of private practice. This means that, unlike Hackenberg, much of his work has actually been in the county courts.
Kerstetter’s website lists endorsements from about 25 local attorneys with whom he has worked in Court.
As of May 10, Hackenberg’s website lists endorsements from four county commissioners (three Snyder, one Union) and one attorney.
I will vote for Brian Kerstetter on May 18.
Marion Jacobsen,
Lewisburg