Valley residents who are Asian-American and Pacific Islanders can be rest assured that their congressmen don’t have their backs.
Both Fred Keller, R-12, and Dan Meuser, R-9, voted no on a resolution to “condemn the shootings in Atlanta on March 16 and reject, bigotry, and violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community.”
That would indicate to me that Keller and Meuser are for rejection, bigotry and violence against those bodies. I’m sure that both men can come up with GOP reasons (right out of the GOP manual) that explain their votes.
Fortunately, the House voted 245-180 to pass the resolution.
It’s votes like this, with 180 no votes that continue to divide this country.
John Huckaby,
Lewisburg
Editor’s Note: Reps. Keller and Meuser subsequently voted for a new law that addresses hate crimes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with emphasis on the increase in violence against Asian Americans. That bill was signed by President Joe Biden last week.