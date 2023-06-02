The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership — a nonprofit organization working to connect communities and promote outdoor activities along the Susquehanna River — has a perfect day planned on Saturday for everyone ready to jump into a new outdoor season.
The Susquehanna Greenway Outdoor Expo, a free event hosted by the partnership, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shikellamy State Park, on Packer Island between Sunbury and Northumberland.
The event will feature a schedule of presentations, clinics, workshops, hands-on activities and musical performers. In addition, there will be nearly 60 exhibitors with gear and products for hiking, camping, climbing, kayaking, fishing, rowing, cycling, mountain biking and many other outdoor activities.
Representatives from environmental organizations, stewardship groups and visitor bureaus will also set up booths.
And of course, vendors will offer a variety of food for sale, including homemade empanadas, smoked and barbecue favorites, tacos, burritos, quesadillas, ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, shaved ice and more.
The Dave Miller Band, Tapestries and Richard Findlay & Karen Meeks will provide musical entertainment and three breweries will offer beer tastings and sales for those 21 and older.
All of this underscores the work of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP), which works throughout the year to connect river communities, promote healthy living and build partnerships along the entire Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania, including the west and north branches and the main stem, which flows south from Sunbury into the Chesapeake Bay.
“This work strives towards accomplishing our vision for a greenway that builds connections along the Susquehanna River, inspires people to engage with the outdoors and transforms communities into places where people want to live, work and explore,” the organization writes in its mission and vision statement.
Part of its goal involves the development of a trail network along the banks of the river.
“Through this network, we want to make it possible for you to continuously walk, bike or paddle from town to town along the 500-mile corridor of the Susquehanna Greenway. SGP’s Trails Program helps communities and partners envision, build and sustain trail segments within the Susquehanna Greenway that transform greenway corridors into vibrant public spaces that inspire active living. By connecting communities and linking residents and visitors to the resources of the Susquehanna River with trails and greenways, we foster a positive association with the river, helping to build a greater sense of community and providing healthy living opportunities.”
The SGP is one of many organizations, government agencies, community groups, businesses and industries working to promote and protect the Susquehanna River — a gift from nature that has so much to offer.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.