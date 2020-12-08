The clock is ticking.
Some type of action must be taken soon to extend the safety net for renters to avoid evictions in one of the darkest, coldest months of the year amid a global pandemic.
If no action is taken on the federal or state levels, an estimated 240,000 Pennsylvania families are at risk of being put out on the street when a federal moratorium on rental evictions expires on Dec. 31.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put the latest moratorium on evictions in place in September to address concerns that families evicted from rentals would seek shelter with others, creating overcrowded housing conditions that would aggravate the likelihood of COVID-19 outbreaks.
A study commissioned by the National Council of State Housing Agencies found that an estimated 16 to 25 percent of the families who rent their housing here in Pennsylvania are falling behind on rental payments. By January, the back rent will reach $697 million to $958 million, the study estimated.
This situation is not just about those who rent. Many owners of the rental properties are caught in a financial bind, unable to make their mortgage payments or make necessary repairs without their rental income.
One of the best hopes for relief is passage of a new $908 billion federal stimulus plan, now under negotiation in Congress. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the compromise rescue plan should be folded into a 2021 budget deal, which Congress must pass by this Friday to avoid a government shutdown.
According to reports, the new stimulus plan would include “rental assistance funding” to help prevent evictions, but lawmakers have released few details.
Stimulus funding would help address the financial issues from both the landlord and tenant side of the equation to help reduce evictions.
Regardless of the government actions taken from the financial side, however, there must also be a humanitarian action – extending the federal eviction ban to help prevent the further spread and heartache of COVID-19 and the possibility that thousands of families would become homeless in one of the coldest months of the year.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.