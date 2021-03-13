It has been difficult to find out how much “pork” is in the latest $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill pushed through the House and Senate.
Rep. Fred Keller listed some of the items to be included in this bill in his Daily Item article on Feb. 26. Many of them are questionable and have nothing to do with COVID relief:
1. $12 billion for foreign aid?
2. $86 billion for pension plans?
3. $200 million for the Institute of Museum & Library Services?
4. $135 million to the National Endowment for the Humanities?
5. $135 million to the National Endowment for the Arts?
6. $112 million for an underground rail project in the Silicon Valley?
7. $1.5 million for the Seaway International Bridge?
We are talking millions and billions of dollars here folks — all taxpayer-funded! Should these be slid through with the COVID relief items that are actually supposed to help our American people? I think not.
Partisan priorities have no place here. Remember that the final costs here will have to be repaid by our children and grandchildren and their children and grandchildren (who generally will not earn $175,000 and up a year as many of our politicians will.)
When will this extravagant spending end?
Wendy H. Mackey,
Sunbury