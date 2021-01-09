Joe Diblin was born July 20, 1917, in Hightstown, New Jersey, the eldest son of three boys. From a young boy Joe had a passion for airplanes and even worked at a small airport located near his home in New Jersey.
He washed airplanes and did chores in the hangar simply to be given that precious five minutes on the stick of a Piper Cub. So it is no surprise that when our country went to war in 1941 Joe enlisted with the Army Air Corps and earned his pilot wings.
Though he was adamant that he be sent overseas his superiors felt his contribution would be here in the States as a flight instructor where he trained countless men to pilot the planes that would help in bringing our country to victory. This was no easy feat considering that 2,500 Army Air Corpsmen were killed while in training during WWII.
Many of the planes were new models and not always reliable. One of Joe’s noteworthy stories involved his favorite plane, the B-24 Liberator, and referenced this unreliability. This four-engine bomber was also referred to in its infancy as the “boom boom bomber” by fellow pilots since it had the unfortunate tendency to catch fire and explode mid-air leaving no evidence to go on as to what was causing this catastrophe. While on a test flight with one of these planes Joe was notified by his crew chief that there was a fire in the bomb bay. Being approximately 500 feet off the ground, Joe steadily instructed the crew to try and contain the fire while he brought the plane in for a landing, securing the lives of all on board. It was discovered at this point that the auxiliary hydraulic pump was catching fire and since it ran directly over the fuel hose would ignite the entire plane. His was the first crew to survive this ordeal and, in turn, the entire fleet of B-24s were impounded until the lines that were causing the fires were reconfigured, inevitably Joe’s swift thinking and steady piloting skills saved the lives of countless men.
But as Joe would frequently say “it is not only about skill but luck” when you are a pilot. That is why you must love what you do and love flying he certainly did. He was blessed with 40 years of flying the last 25 being the Chief Test Pilot of Lycoming Engines a job that took him around the world.
While reminiscing about his many endeavors Joe would frequently remark on how lucky he truly was being qualified in 102 different aircraft and surviving many close calls to be able to tell the stories that went along with each one of them. I will always cherish these stories that were shared with me and feel lucky as well to have called the man who told them my friend. As the great Leonardo da Vinci once said “When once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return.”
Rest in Peace my dear friend you will never be forgotten.
Barbara Spaventa lives in Northumberland.