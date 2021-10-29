The viral nature of social media, a continued lack of critical thinking and simmering anger at anything disagreeable are dividing the United States and many parts of the globe. Meta — the company known as Facebook until a name change announced Thursday — used those tools, knowingly we have all learned in recent weeks, for profit.
In some regard that isn’t surprising. Meta is a business. Businesses should have a social conscience, but clearly, Meta leaders put dollar signs ahead of doing the right thing, sowing division.
It did so by either ignoring its own data and shifting algorithms on the company’s Facebook social media platform to boost misinformation or hate speech.
Thanks to the Facebook Papers, more and more damning information emerges daily. The Facebook Papers project is a collaboration among 17 American news organizations that “exposed the internal workings of Facebook from company documents obtained by Frances Haugen, the former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower.”
What Meta and Facebook officials were saying publicly and what the social media network actually did, do not add up. Americans learned Facebook’s algorithms cooked engagement numbers, using an updated emoji reaction to ramp up content on individual pages. Publicly, company officials said more than 90 percent of hate speech on its platform was removed. Internal communication among company leaders showed only about 3 to 5 percent was removed.
In an update five years ago, Facebook also allowed users to do more than just like a comment or post, but add one of five emojis: Angry, haha, love, sad and wow.
What The Facebook Papers show is that those emojis were viewed as five times more valuable than a traditional like. The problem is that some of that information — in particular ones that triggered the “angry” response — were “disproportionately likely to include misinformation, toxicity and low-quality news,” The Washington Post reported.
Facebook officials knew this and not only allowed it to continue but boosted it.
As always, there is an amount of personal responsibility that comes into play. Facebook played off emotion and racked up hundreds of millions of dollars.
“That means Facebook for three years systematically amped up some of the worst of its platform, making it more prominent in users’ feeds and spreading it to a much wider audience,” The Post writes. “The power of the algorithmic promotion undermined the efforts of Facebook’s content moderators and integrity teams, who were fighting an uphill battle against toxic and harmful content.”
“Anger and hate is the easiest way to grow on Facebook,” Haugen told the British Parliament this week.
At what personal cost? We may never know, but the latest reports are disconcerting and require a recalibration by everyone.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.