When did facial masks — you know, the cloth or disposal ones we wear in the age of COVID-19 — become political?
Well, it had to be within the past two months or so. At one point in the middle of April, Pennsylvania government officials indicated they were mandatory, but President Donald Trump has never worn one in public and Vice President Mike Pence raised eyebrows on April 28 when he walked into the renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, without a mask, admitting a few days later he should have worn one.
It appears that a measure of political ideology, which often is expressed through symbolism, is peeking out from behind the masks. In some cases, not wearing a mask may be a political statement by those who oppose what they view as government overreach intruding on personal freedoms.
Regardless, these few square inches of fabric should not evolve into flags for various political affiliations, views or convictions — not as long as they slow the transmission of a nasty virus that can lead to death.
When it comes to wearing a facial mask, let’s listen to medical experts rather than politicians. Epidemiologists say, without a hint of political rhetoric, that facial masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19 from one person to another.
A key factor, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes, is that a great number of those who have been infected by the coronavirus exhibit no symptoms and these “asymptomatic” individuals can unknowingly transmit the virus to others.
The virus is spread between people interacting in close proximity, sharing droplets coming from the nose and mouth when people speak, cough or sneeze. Therefore, it is also critical, the CDC points out, to maintain at least six feet of social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.
“CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission,” the agency writes.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health also recommends wearing a mask in public. “Members of the public are encouraged to wear homemade cloth or fabric masks,” the department writes on its website, urging residents to wear a mask when shopping, visiting health care providers, on public transportation, interacting with customers or clients at businesses and any time a person is feeling sick, coughing or sneezing.
All of this has nothing to do with making a political statement. It actually is a statement that we, as individuals, care about the health and safety of other people around us.
And just think. If your mask has great colors, patterns or images, you also could be making a fashion statement.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.