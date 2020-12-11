A month ago, I thought we owed the president a debt of gratitude for his parading for all to see his undeniable incompetence to have led this country this last four years.
Since then, his shenanigans, and those of his co-conspirators in the Republican Party in pursuit of denial of his defeat, have just exposed the utter rot and corruption of the party system in this country.
So far from making America “great” again, their denial of manifest fact, whether of the electoral result, the pandemic or the systemic failures of this government to respond to the needs of the people, have brought this country to its knees. We are not “great,” in the eyes of the world. We are pathetic, a shadow of our former self, and will remain so long after the wish-fulfillment fantasists and fomenters of dishonesty and deceit have faded from our daily experience.
Fact and truth are the only reliable bases upon which to rebuild America from the shambles and ruin foisted upon us by four years of their disdain.
It’s long past time to reinstate them as criteria of sound and good governance going forward.
John Cooper,
Lewisburg