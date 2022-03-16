As William Fisher says, social media is unreliable (Letter to Editor, Feb. 24) and Peter Engstrom says, facts are important (My Turn, Feb. 27) both in response to my “The ‘new’ America” article, Feb. 20. Both use the same Democrat ploy to deny everything as unsubstantiated and attack the author. Facts are facts, undisputed unless they don’t fit your narrative.
Declassified Afghanistan reports back U.S. commanders who said Biden’s team was indecisive during the crisis. Two “after-action” reports affirm separate accounts of senior U.S. commanders frustrated by sloppy, unguided management of the withdrawal.
On climate change, China and India are building coal plants to reach their billions of people. They are cheap and can be built quickly.
“China argues it has the right to do what Western countries did in the past, release carbon dioxide in the process of developing its economy and reducing poverty. … has increased coal production to avoid power shortages,” according to a BBC report from last fall.
According to U.S. Energy Information Administration, Russian oil exports to the United States surged 23% in 2021, making Russia the U.S.’s second-biggest crude supplier after Canada. Russia exported a record-breaking 26.17 million barrels … to the U.S. market in May 2021, surging almost 2.5-fold year-on-year with oil supplies alone increasing by 65 times.
Then there’s inflation. A Morning Consult poll shows 62% of voters blame Biden for inflation. Consumer Price Index shows inflation running near 12%; The October 2021 inflation of 6.2% was the largest increase in 30 years. Canceled pipelines/drilling permits, restricting areas, new methane-curbing rules, are driving energy costs up 30 percent. Biden’s big-spending packages and relief programs disincentivize work.
