It’s too bad that Fred Keller is as fact adverse as his dear leader Donald Trump (My Turn, Aug. 26). I wish I had a congressional representative who deals with real evidence. He bragged in his letter about the “meteoric economic growth” during the first 3 years of the Trump administration. It just isn’t true. Here are some basic facts.
Trump came into office is the midst of the longest period of economic growth in our country’s history, unlike the Obama administration that came into office in the midst of the Great Recession.
Our economic growth is measured by the GDP which shows that using the average growth through the fourth quarter of 2019, growth for Trump was lower than seven of the previous 11 presidents. It was only .1 percent stronger than Obama’s years. The average job growth during the last three years of the Obama years was greater than the first three years of Trump. When we include the 2020 GDP, it may end up that Trump’s growth will be the lowest since Herbert Hoover.
Facts Fred, not imaginary thinking is what is needed. If you repeat what Trump says, you are probably repeating a lie. There has been some economic improvement lately, but when you hit bottom the only way is up and there is still a very long way to go. This growth has been uneven.
Trump’s failure of leadership on the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated our economy and health. His early denial and magical thinking has led to our medical crisis. He did have a travel ban from China fairly early, but it was a ban in name only. Something like 40,000 people came from China after the so-called ban. He failed to institute a travel ban from Europe in a timely fashion. While governors were attempting to deal with the crisis, they acted with no coordination from the Trump administration.
Our failure in testing and all of Trump’s lies have created devastating consequences. His failure to support medical recommendations compounded the disease’s devastation. His asking if injections of disinfectants might help goes beyond all rational thinking. His promotion of medical misinformation and magical thinking has contributed to our crisis. His failure to use his authority to get needed equipment leaves our front-line workers vulnerable.
South Korea and the United States had their first reported case on the same day. Since then, they have had 312 deaths with a population of 51 million. As we approach 180,000 deaths, South Korea, with the same population as the U.S., would have about 2,000 total deaths.
Why do we, with about 4 percent of the world’s population, have about 25 percent of the world’s deaths? While Trump in no way is responsible for the disease, there is no question that his utter incompetence in dealing with the first crisis of his administration has had devastating effects on countless families. Tens of thousands of people dead and all Trump can say is “it is what it is.” Tell the families of the 180,000 dead that it is all just a hoax.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.