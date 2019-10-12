President Trump’s devotees parrot their Dear Leader who claims an impeachment inquiry is an unnecessary “witch hunt.”
The facts tell us otherwise: Ten counts of obstruction of justice described in Mueller’s report. Campaign finance violations by paying off Stormy Daniels. Negotiations for bribing Ukraine to get involved in a U.S. election by seeking dirt on a political opponent. Blatant violations of the nepotism law by appointing family members to profitable government positions. Violations of the Constitution’s emoluments clause by making money from regime appointees and their underlings staying at Trump properties. Obstruction of justice again by phone calls to congress members looking for a deal to stop the inquiry, and by directing underlings to refuse to comply with congressional subpoenas.
Rational people know that Trump’s endless string of petulant, angry, childish tweets is enough proof that Trump is unfit to lead. The long list of impeachable offenses provides additional evidence for a Constitutional remedy to Trump’s corruption and incompetence.
Erik Viker,
Selinsgrove