State lawmakers gave a big victory to Pennsylvanians fighting with cancer with the unanimous passage of Act 6 of 2020 last week. The new law will bar insurance companies from offering initial treatment methods — sometimes referred to as “fail first” options — ahead of advanced therapies.
When it comes to fighting cancer, “failing first” can be a matter of life and death. Many Americans pay a significant amount of money for health insurance and do so with the expectation that when it is needed the most, the most advanced care is the first option.
Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. Successfully treating cancer involves a million moving parts, including early diagnosis and effective treatment. The legislation is specifically aimed at helping patients with Stage 4 metastatic cancer, cancer that has spread to another part of the body. These are cases where both early diagnosis and effective treatment can be critical to survival.
Act 6 passed the House 199-0 and then swept through the Senate 48-0. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill last week. Organizations ranging from the American Cancer Society to the Pennsylvania Medical Society support this important measure.
“For these patients, delay can literally be a matter of life or death,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 80,000 people were diagnosed with cancer in Pennsylvania in 2016, in 2017 28,000 Pennsylvanians died because of cancer.
In a memo presented when the bill was first proposed in the House last year, state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, a Republican from Centre County, wrote to lawmakers that “Insurers currently have the ability to set coverage guidelines that govern how and when treatments are approved. These guidelines sometimes require Stage IV patients to first try an insurance-mandated series of medicines that fail to improve the condition before the insurer will cover advanced therapies prescribed by their doctor.”
“When people are faced with a dire diagnosis like stage-4 cancer, their focus should be on fighting the disease and not their health care coverage,” said Dr. Bret Yarczower senior medical director of health services at Geisinger Health Plan.
Decisions about appropriate treatment should be made by patients and doctors, an agreement made upon considering all factors.
Cancer treatments have evolved dramatically over the years and survival rates have gone up with this evolution. Not presenting the best available options as the initial treatment should be a medical decision, not a monetary one.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.