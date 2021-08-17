With all the hand-wringing about Taliban advances in Afghanistan, we are invited to forget that 20 years of U.S. combat troops failed to pacify that country.
We set up a puppet regime and hoped, like Pinocchio, it could stand on its own. Biden is right to get out. If we are to believe Trump, he would have done the same. But we will have to bear the consequences of getting involved in the first place.
Alexander the Great failed there, the British hung on for a century, but also failed. The Soviets failed. Now us.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg