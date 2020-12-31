I am pleased that Fred Keller chose to support the recent Supreme Court Case, “Texas v. Pennsylvania,” seeking to ensure that only legal votes are counted in our state. I applaud Dan Meuser’s defense of the Amicus brief that he joined in filing, along with many other Republicans.
If the 2020 presidential election would have been done according to the law and with transparency, there would be no need for further action. I think voting irregularities went well beyond Pennsylvania.
Any person who truly cares about the trustworthiness of our nation’s elections would want our elections to be fair and honest before naming a winner.
Glen Keidel Jr.,
Dornsife