I wonder about our elections from 2020. The Democrats say that was the best one ever, yet they want to introduce HR-1. Why? They say the courts wouldn’t take any of the objections. The courts sent it back to the state to be looked at first. They don’t want free and fair audits, like the one Sen. Doug Mastriano is pursuing in Pennsylvania.
Our May primary was a disaster all over the state. Some people were getting the wrong ballots, some voting areas didn’t have enough ballots. Doesn’t seem fair and honest to me.
Marcia Rebuck,
Dornsife