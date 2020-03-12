Insurance premiums are supposed to be based on risk. For example, life insurance premiums for a younger person should be less than premiums for an older person when they are buying a new policy for the same amount of coverage at the same time.
When police reports for traffic accidents are published in local newspapers, one thing that stands out is that drivers of all ages are responsible for traffic crashes. However, when a young driver is added to an auto insurance policy, the premiums increase significantly and stay higher for several years.
These higher premiums must be generating huge amounts of capital for the auto insurance companies. Should younger drivers and their parents have to pay more than a fair share?
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove