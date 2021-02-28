Geisinger committed a violation of fairness on three consecutive Sundays in January and early February when the health system allowed family members to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus during clinics set up specifically to administer shots to its employees.
The three clinics, held on consecutive Sundays beginning Jan. 24, allowed an employee and up to two relatives to receive vaccines.
The approach drew a quick rebuke from the state Department of Health this week after the information was first reported by The Associated Press.
Geisinger spokesman Matthew Van Stone said no patient appointments for the COIVID-19 vaccine were canceled as a result of the employee/family vaccination clinics. He underscored that all employee relatives who received vaccines were eligible under the state’s Phase 1A guidelines, which allow vaccines for health care workers, anyone over age 65 and those under age 65 who have specific medical conditions.
Van Stone said one reason for the program was to free up appointments during the week for those not linked to the health system. Even if its intentions were good, the optics are terrible. Hospital officials should have known better.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Geisinger should not have allowed other family members to be vaccinated during vaccination clinics for employees. The state agency said it was unaware that Geisinger had arranged for family members to be inoculated until it was alerted by The Associated Press.
As the reports surfaced this week, we found Gabriel Lázaro-Muñoz, a professor in the Center of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, to be on point with the significance of this.
“Even if their intentions were good, we shouldn’t be using vaccines as a ‘friends and family’ perk of employment,” Lázaro-Muñoz said. “This was just prioritizing the wrong people at the wrong time.”
Indeed, Geisinger’s clinics allowed family members to avoid the frustrating, tedious and often unsuccessful search for an appointment confronting other residents living here in Pennsylvania, which ranks among the lowest in the nation in the percentage of vaccines administered compared with the number delivered to the state.
The state Department of Health (DOH) made the right move when it stepped in as a referee and threw a flag.
“DOH has been in contact with the provider to ensure that going forward, they follow the agreement they signed, or risk losing access to first doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” said Maggi Barton, a Health Department spokeswoman.
Geisinger’s infraction has been noted, but now it’s time for all health care partners to continue moving forward with the most important mission — administering the COVID-19 vaccine to as many people as possible with speed, efficiency and fairness.
