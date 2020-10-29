Early this past Monday, Oct. 19, I called Jeff Reber, Chairman of the Union County Board of Elections, with a question I had concerning my request for an absentee ballot for the upcoming election.
I had requested this ballot — for the first time in my life — back in July because of the COVID pandemic. Per the website, pavoterservices.pa.gov, my application was received on July 28 and processed the same day.
I continually checked this website to see exactly when my ballot was mailed, primarily due to fears about those actions taken lately by our Postal Service. This website eventually showed my ballot was mailed to me on Sept. 29.
However, I never received this ballot until Oct. 13 — more than 2 weeks after it was supposedly mailed. My question to Mr. Reber was simply this — why did it take 15 days for my ballot to go from 15th Street in Lewisburg to my home in Kelly Township.
As of Wednesday afternoon, I was still awaiting an answer. To say I am extremely disappointed in his lack of response would be an understatement.
Given that I have been a Union County resident and taxpayer for nearly 20 years, I would have hoped Mr. Reber would have given my request a little more attention than it appears. And with all that has happened in this election year, I would have thought Mr. Reber would have wanted to respond to these types of questions quickly.
For, not only is the performance and reputation of our Board of Elections now in question, so may be the integrity of our entire voting process and election system with everything else that has taken place lately.
I seriously doubt our democracy can survive long in such an environment. Our election system is one of the most important pillars on which our democracy is built, and has survived.
Jack L. Fisher,
Lewisburg