Fascism can be defined as follows: Militant, possibly militaristic nationalism; racism; centralized, autocratic government; social regimentation; forcible suppression of dissent; contempt for democracy
President Trump admires dictators and is on record as believing forcible suppression of opposition is the best way to govern. He withdraws from alliances, preferring isolated nationalism. He courts admiration from white supremacists. With most of these categories registering positive, it is likely that his thinking is fascist.
What is disturbing is that Trump has such broad support among citizens in this thinking. What should be even more disturbing is how silently many lawmakers fall into lockstep behind him. That suggests a serious threat to our political way of life and to democracy itself — the destruction of democracy being a goal of Vladimir Putin.
Barry Bishop,
Lewisburg