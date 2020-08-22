We learned Friday that high school sports will be played in the Valley and in some parts of Pennsylvania this fall. We are glad those who have spent the last few weeks and months preparing will at least get that opportunity.
The decision also comes with great responsibility. It must be done with safety protocols firmly in place and strictly followed at all times, including at home, in school and on the fields of play.
If not, this isn’t going to work.
On Friday, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Directors voted to OK the start of official practices and games. The decision comes two weeks after the state’s governing body for prep sports paused fall sports after Gov. Wolf’s recommendation of no youth or scholastic sports until January.
Practices are scheduled to start on Monday. Games are scheduled to start Sept. 11.
PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi told a state committee this week other youth sports — golf, tennis, baseball, softball and soccer — have been going on all summer. Most high schools in the Valley have been holding voluntary workouts for weeks already.
Sports are already happening, essentially.
“It is worth at least attempting to offer fall sports,” Lombardi told the General Assembly’s Athletic Oversight Committee on Tuesday.
The Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference opted this week to move ahead with conference-only games. That eliminates potential games with schools from harder-hit areas for the time being and offers a chance to see if competing safely can work in a smaller geographic area. The decision adds another reasonable layer of caution
Some individual school districts in areas where dozens of cases are still being added each day have decided against putting teams on the field this fall. That is the “local decision” part of the equation Gov. Wolf discussed earlier this summer.
It’s why the governor, and now the PIAA and PHAC, have given schools some wiggle room to make their own decisions. Now we all have to prove we can handle the responsibility.
Among the fall sports, cross country, tennis and golf should be in the clear in terms of social distancing measures. Other fall sports with more contact — football, soccer and field hockey — will need to be closely monitored so that all protocols are being strictly followed without exception.
Following these protocols can’t be a “sometimes” thing. It has to be an “every time” thing for sports — or any extracurricular activity — to work long-term.
Summer sports have succeeded, in part, because school is out. While teams are practicing together, they aren’t spending all day in school with other students ahead of practice or games.
School officials, athletic directors, coaches, students and parents have done as much as they can with the guidance already in place. It is our hope as long as we continue to do the smart things — mask when appropriate and required, social distance, proper hygiene, limits on crowd size — fall sports can safely kick off in some capacity.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.