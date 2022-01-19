Larry Lahiff’s commentary published on Jan. 16 relies on the same tired claims that white supremacists and rightwing extremists use to justify the repugnant belief that they are superior to other groups. Warnings about threats to ‘Western civilization’ and the elevation of western Christians over others are common code phrases used to rally the same sort of people who historically gravitated to the KKK, the Nazi regime, and other racist, sexist movements. In modern times, these supremacist claims are popular among white nationalists and “militia” fringe groups who hope to return America to some period of imagined greatness, with their sort in charge.
Lahiff suggests atrocities such as slavery and “wars, abuses, and crimes over the centuries” are prevented by Christian thought, when history shows us that those atrocities are often perpetrated by self-proclaimed Christians themselves. His elevation of early Christians as “inventors, artisans, natural philosophers, and educators” conveniently ignores historical advances made in the sciences and fine arts by Muslims, Hindus, and great non-Christian thinkers across Asia.
The claim that being Christian is now a socio-political “third rail” is an example of the false victim mentality rightwing agitators use to fuel racist and classist conflict.
Lahiff pretends that “a great civilization is fizzling out” because fewer people subscribe to his preferred body of Western European superstition. What he means is he’s uncomfortable with how power is no longer exclusively in the hands of people who think and look like him. For rational citizens dedicated to equity and justice in a constantly-evolving diverse and inclusive civilization, that’s a good thing.
Erik Viker,
Selinsgrove