In a moment in time when acronyms and long, drawn-out names can create confusion, the new Family Engagement Center in Northumberland County tells you upfront what it is and what its aim will be.
Located at the Northumberland County Human Services Complex, 320 N. Second St. in Sunbury, the new outreach has a long list of outlets, which add up to engagement.
For years experts have decried the dissolution of the family dynamic and the inevitable downstream impact it clearly has. The new center’s primary goal is to break the cycle of abuse and poverty.
“I want to make people’s lives easier and better,” said Melissa Eisenhouer, an 11-year county employee who is now the county’s Engagement Supervisor. “I hope we can break these cycles of abuse, poverty and not knowing how to budget or play with their kids. We hope to make the communities better.”
According to the county’s Children & Youth Director Katrina Gownley, there is a long list of services that will be provided at the center. There will be parenting classes, truancy prevention, family treatment court services, independent living group, woodshop, cooking, budgeting, life skills, individual and family therapy, crisis rapid response, family finding/family engagement, visitation, community meeting space, support groups and meeting space for community partners, Gownley said.
There are spots for trauma therapy and another for family group decision-making.
These services are also malleable. Officials hope to use feedback from those using the programs to add or subtract programs as needed.
Cumulatively, they lay the foundation for change.
Putting them under one roof is a wise move because families struggling with one thing, often struggle with others as they focus on one problem at a time. There are outlets for a variety of needs, even those that don’t cross paths.
In 2019, Northumberland County was one of the three picked to be part of the Pennsylvania State Roundtable’s Family Engagement Initiative. From those meetings, and ensuing meetings done online as COVID broke out, this service that should become a vital tool for the county and its families emerged.
“I’m very proud of it this,” Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor said. “It’s a very good moment. There are positive things happening.”
Success will depend on people accessing these critical services. A solid foundation has been laid, critical programs put in place and now we can start helping families rebuild or reconnect, which involves getting them engaged in the process.
