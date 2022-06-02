‘It’s a huge honor,” Heather McNabb told us last fall, standing in the historic Governor Snyder Mansion, a structure built in 1816 as the home for Pennsylvania’s third governor, Simon Snyder.
“I feel like it’s our responsibility to take good care of it and make sure it gets passed onto the next owners well maintained and as intact as possible,” she said of the mansion and connected former rectory, acquired by McNabb’s parents in 1985.
“Do no harm,” she said. “Try to improve, but don’t try to take away anything that’s original.”
That’s exactly what the McNabb family has done over the past 37 years, while these historic structures that survived a devastating fire in downtown Selinsgrove in 1874, remained under their care.
This week we learned that McNabb and her former husband and business partner, Steven Leason, plan to sell the buildings at 119-123 North Market Street, the home of the Selin’s Grove Brewing Co., a popular English-style pub, which will remain open for now.
The buildings, listed on the National Historic Registry, remain as historic treasures in downtown Selinsgrove.
The mansion served as Gov. Snyder’s home until 1819 and remained in the Snyder family until 1864, according to historical records. The wood-frame home adjoining the mansion is a four-room log house, built by the Snyder family and later used as a staff quarters. It later housed a post office, a secret Masonic Lodge and a rectory for the Episcopal Church.
The original wooden beams can also be seen with children’s handprints in the materials.
McNabb and Leason opened Selin’s Grove Brewing in 1996 in the basement of the mansion, using the original kitchen and an addition that was built in 1900. Inside, it has 45 seats and the outside has an additional 20 seats.
It was the first of what has turned into a growing craft beer location in the Valley.
“We wanted a place where people could gather, talk and share ideas, just like the Colonial American pubs that were the center of ideas,” Leason said. “In some ways, it exceeded our expectations.”
Over the years, people have come to the basement pub, which features a large original fireplace and wooden beams, to have wedding and baby showers, offer marriage proposals, and perhaps most importantly, enjoy the company of others.
“It’s a hub for the community and a very special property,” McNabb said. “I feel like I’m just the caretaker,” McNabb said.
She and members of her family have been so much more. They lovingly cared for and improved Selinsgrove’s historic gem, and now as it transitions into a new era, they can step away with pride in a job well done.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.